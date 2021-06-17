L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,921,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,830. L Brands has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

