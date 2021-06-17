Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Tops $30.82 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $30.82 million and $11.02 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00762151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00083637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042194 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,047,940 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.