Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-1.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

