Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Landstar System stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

