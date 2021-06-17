Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.92 and last traded at $61.12. Approximately 18,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 556,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $791.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.