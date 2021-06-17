Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 8.5%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.92 and last traded at $61.12. 18,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 556,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.69.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

