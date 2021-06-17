Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-620 million.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.90. 3,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,002. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.86.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last 90 days.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.