Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Update

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 969,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LEAF remained flat at $$8.49 during trading on Thursday. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.89 million, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 137,128 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

