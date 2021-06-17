Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

