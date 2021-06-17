Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

