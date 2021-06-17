Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84. Lennar has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.28.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

