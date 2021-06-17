Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,404,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Li Auto by 252.7% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 730,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,960,012. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion and a PE ratio of -187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

