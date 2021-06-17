Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.50. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.