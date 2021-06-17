Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Soditic Asset Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 186.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up approximately 6.3% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,885 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.54. 47,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

