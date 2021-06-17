Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Laurence Winoker Sells 1,098 Shares

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Laurence Winoker sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $18,501.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laurence Winoker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Laurence Winoker sold 400 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCUT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

