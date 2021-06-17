Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.69. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 1,823 shares.

ZEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

