Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.69. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 1,823 shares.
ZEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)
Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.