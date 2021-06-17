Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

