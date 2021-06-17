Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5,000 Per Share

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5,000 ($65.33) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4,400.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:LTI traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 231. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 861.66 ($11.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,718.45 ($22.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,423.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile
