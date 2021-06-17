Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5,000 Per Share

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5,000 ($65.33) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4,400.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LTI traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 231. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 861.66 ($11.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,718.45 ($22.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,423.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

