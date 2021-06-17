Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Tops $3,332.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $3,332.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.82 or 0.00902618 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.68 or 0.99673033 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 727,999,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

