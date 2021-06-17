Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

LAC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 92,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

