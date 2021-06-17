Lotto Reaches Market Cap of $68.91 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $68.91 million and $29,121.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.53 or 0.00435237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

