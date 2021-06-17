Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,105,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $408,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,888. The stock has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.93 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.