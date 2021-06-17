LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0533 on Major Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $16,250.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.00762402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00084013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042198 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,767,200 coins and its circulating supply is 90,530,788 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

