Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Boosted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 4.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,647,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $342.22. 34,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

