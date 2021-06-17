Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.39.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.