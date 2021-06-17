Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.