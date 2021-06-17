Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:LFT opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

