Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
NYSE:LFT opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.
