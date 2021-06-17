Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $14.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

