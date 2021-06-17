LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LVMUY. Citigroup began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $390.50.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $164.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $414.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.89. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $2.0272 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

