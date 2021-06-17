LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $140.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $55,171,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

