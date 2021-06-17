M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $686,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.51.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

