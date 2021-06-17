Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

M stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

