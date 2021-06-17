Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.
M stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
