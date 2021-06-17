Magellan Asset Management Ltd Makes New $109,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.