Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MHNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

