MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.20. MannKind shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 7,051 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

