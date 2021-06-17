Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

