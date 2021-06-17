Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of CRM opened at $242.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 22.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

