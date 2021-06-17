Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,507,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

