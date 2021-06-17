Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $297.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Masimo posted sales of $300.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,681. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

