Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.51% of Masimo worth $64,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Masimo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Masimo by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.33. 4,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

