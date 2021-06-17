McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.7 days.

McCoy Global stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

