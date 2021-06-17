McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.7 days.
McCoy Global stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.71.
McCoy Global Company Profile
