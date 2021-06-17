McGinn Investment Management Inc. Buys 291 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.5% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 641,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,107,188. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.