MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post sales of $158.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.35 million to $158.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $696.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.94 million to $698.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $890.74 million, with estimates ranging from $875.74 million to $905.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,825,084 shares of company stock worth $128,316,522 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. 287,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,165. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -305.50.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

