MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Cap Achieves $68,960.97

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $68,960.97 and $11.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00057654 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001328 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

