MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. ATB Capital increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.42.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.40 on Thursday, hitting C$8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,212. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

