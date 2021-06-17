Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $449.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

