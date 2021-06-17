Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PVH were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PVH by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in PVH by 14.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PVH by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $108.58 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 130.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

