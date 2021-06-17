Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,088 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 132.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 318.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

