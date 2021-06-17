Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $766,000 Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 152,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter.

GNT opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

