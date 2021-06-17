Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.8% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 423,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.10. 288,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,184. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.