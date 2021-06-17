MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 1.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)’s share price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €151.10 ($177.76) and last traded at €151.45 ($178.18). Approximately 399,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €153.75 ($180.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €145.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

